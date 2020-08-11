Emirates Cricket Board gets BCCI's official clearance to host IPL 2020

Dubai: The Emirates Cricket Board on Tuesday (August 11, 2020) confirmed that they have received the official clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board expressed, "We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle-event of our favourite sport. The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance."

He added, "This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricketing-event to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports-fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world."

"The UAE is well-versed in delivering successful events – sporting and lifestyle – and we remain in very close contact with the BCCI, IPL committees, the UAE Government and Ministries, our Health Authority, as well as many other entities, who are all experts in their respective fields and it is our collective intent that the tournament be played in a safe, enjoyable environment. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring the ‘IPL 2020’ to the UAE," said Al Nahayan.

The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to begin from September 19. The final will be played on November 10.

The much-awaited tournament that was added to the list of sporting events being postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak will be played in three UAE cities namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.