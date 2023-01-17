Emotional Rishabh Pant THANKS his rescuers, writes THIS from hospital bed

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been admitted in hospital for almost a month now after suffering a horrific car accident on December 30. Pant has since undergone a couple of operations to repair the torn ligaments in his knee and will probably be out of action for the entire 2023 as he recovers from his injuries.

Pant is currently admitted in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after being initially treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. The Delhi Capitals captain was finally fit enough to interact with fans on social media and thanked the duo of Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar – the bus driver and conductor who pulled him out of his burning car after the accident.

Pant wrote a heartfelt post on Twitter to thank the duo namely Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar and posted an image of the duo visiting him in hospital. The wicketkeeper called Rajat and Nishu as ‘heroes’ and stated that he will be forever grateful and indebted to them. Pant offered his gratitude to both individuals for not just helping him come out of the car but also ensuring he gets to the hospital safely.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted,” Pant wrote on Twitter.

Pant, who survived a horrific car crash on December 30, on Monday said he is on the road to recovery after undergoing three successful surgeries. He survived a car crash on NH-58 when he was driving from Delhi to Rourkee. He was first admitted in a hospital in Dehradun and then shifted to Mumbai, where he had three surgeries – two on knee and one on ankle. He is expected to be out for one year.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah, and government authorities for their incredible support,” Pant posted on his official Twitter handle.

It was his first statement since the accident. “From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors, and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field.”

The 25-year-old had injuries to his ligament muscles and was airlifted from Dehradun. He was later operated by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, one of the BCCI's empanelled surgeons. Pant is already ruled out of the IPL, and it is learnt that he would be out for most part of the year, including the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

The wicketkeeper-batter last played in the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December and was rested for the white-ball home series against Sri Lanka.

(with PTI inputs)