topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India wicketkeeper-batsman gives BIG update, posts THIS first time after car crash - Check 

Since the accident and surgery, the BCCI has released three medical bulletins, one of which revealed that Pant had also hurt his right ankle.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India wicketkeeper-batsman gives BIG update, posts THIS first time after car crash - Check 

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant gave a big update on his recovery after getting involved in a dangerous car accident last month. Rishabh posted a message on his Instagram account informing his fans and well-wishers about his surgery. He also told that he is recovering fast. 

Also Read: Watch: Babar Azam's private videos, sexting screenshots get LEAKED on social media, Indian fans react - Check

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah  & government authorities for their incredible support. From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed," Rishabh posted on his social media pages.

Live Tv

Rishabh PantRishabh Pant newsRishabh Pant updateRishabh Pant news updaterishabh pant injury updateRishabh Pant Instagram 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?