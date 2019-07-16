End of road for Ravi Shastri? BCCI invites applications for Team India's support staff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited fresh applications for several posts in the support staff of the national men's team. This includes invite for applications for the post of Head Coach as Ravi Shastri's term ends after the Team India's tour to West Indies in August-September.

While Shastri's contract expires at the end of the tour to West Indies, he can choose to reapply. Most of the other incumbent members of the support staff - bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar etc - can also apply once again after their contracts end. Physio Patrick Farhat and trainer Shankar Basu, however, have already exited after the World Cup and these posts will now see fresh faces. Both Basu and Farhat have played an enormous role in helping the national cricketers, a contribution recognised by skipper Virat Kohli recently.

The big question though would be if Shastri is given yet another term as Head Coach of the national team. The former all-rounder had taken over the responsibility back in July of 2017 after having served as the Team Director. He had replaced Anil Kumble. His contract was recently extended by 45 days till after the World Cup.

A number of national as well as international figures could once again throw their names in the hat for post of Team India's Head Coach. The decision on whether to continue with Shastri or have a fresh face would be taken by the three-man Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which has Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman as its members.

The positions for which applications have been invited are: Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach, Physiotherapist, Strength and Conditioning Coach and Administrative Manager.