ENG vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 14 in Sydney, 430 PM IST, October 22

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title-contender Jos Buttler's England Cricket Team will take on Afghanistan in match no.14 of the mega event at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Saturday. England are coming into this tournament on the back of some mixed form. They played 21 T20Is this year ahead of this mega event and won only 10 of those while losing as many games. It won't be completely fair to doubt their quality as a team, though, as they have chopped, changed and experimented to find their desired balance ahead of this mega event. Their recent performance, however, paints a better picture of their quality and standard of cricket. England have won four of their last five T20Is, with one match yielding no result, against teams like Australia and Pakistan.

They have done that while fielding a full-strength side, sans a few injury concerns, and that's how they are going to play in the World Cup as well. Jos Buttler and his men have plenty of firepower in their batting line-up but they have shown the affinity to collapse against quality spin bowling on a lot of occasions. That's something they need to be careful of while going into this encounter against Mohammad Nabi's men. The absence of Reece Topley, the top wicket-taker for them in T20Is this year, will dent England's plans and it will be interesting to see which way they go to complete their bowling attack in his absence.

ENG vs AFG Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan

Full Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt, Harry Brook