ENG Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 13 in New Delhi, 2PM IST, October 15

The stage is set for an exhilarating clash as England takes on Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. England, the defending champions and a perennial favorite in cricket tournaments, boasts a formidable lineup of experienced players. With the likes of Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and more in their ranks, England is well-equipped to deliver dominant performances in both batting and bowling departments.

On the other hand, Afghanistan, a team rapidly improving in international cricket, will look to spring a surprise. Led in the bowling department by the charismatic Rashid Khan, Afghanistan possesses a talented pool of spin bowlers, well-suited to exploit Asian pitches. The Afghan batting lineup, featuring Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and more is also capable of delivering impressive performances on their day. (Watch: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 300 Sixes In ODIs With Stellar Show In India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash)

England vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Rahmat Shah

Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers – Reece Topley (vc), Rashid Khan

England vs Afghanistan Predicted 11s

England: Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (C), Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

The match promises to be an exciting contest of contrasting styles, with England's power-packed batting versus Afghanistan's spin-oriented attack. The outcome will depend on how well both teams can adapt to the conditions in Delhi. (Watch: Urvashi Rautela Attends India vs Pakistan Match In Ahmedabad, Gets Trolled Online)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes turned back on his decision to retire from ODI cricket to play in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Stokes, however, has been struggling with a hip flexor injury and has been ruled out of England's first two games in World Cup. It will be interesting to see if he plays the game against Afghanistan.