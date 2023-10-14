Watch: Urvashi Rautela Spotted In Ahmedabad During India vs Pakistan Clash, Check Hilarious Fan Reactions Here

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was the venue for the India vs. Pakistan match where Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela arrived at the stadium to watch the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash. On social media, Urvashi Rautela posted a recent video of the event wherein she is seen cheering on Team India while wearing a blue outfit. Many famous names like wives of Virat Kohli (Anushka Sharma), Rohit Sharma (Ritika Sajdeh) and more were also spotted in the stadium supporting the home team. (Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Spotted In Ahmedabad For India vs Pakistan Clash In Cricket World Cup 2023)

Urvashi Rautela is a prominent Indian actress and model known for her stunning beauty and talent. Born on February 25, 1994, in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, she made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film "Singh Saab the Great." Urvashi quickly gained recognition for her acting skills and captivating looks. She has appeared in several successful Bollywood movies, such as "Sanam Re," "Great Grand Masti," and "Hate Story 4." Her dedication to fitness and fashion has also made her a style icon. (IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates,)

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant is a rising star in the world of cricket. Born on October 4, 1997, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, he is a talented wicketkeeper-batsman for the Indian cricket team. Pant's aggressive and fearless batting style has earned him praise and comparisons to legendary cricketers. He has been instrumental in many of India's victories, both in domestic and international cricket.

Both Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant hail from Uttarakhand, and they represent their home state with pride. Urvashi with her acting prowess and beauty, and Rishabh with his cricketing skills, have become prominent figures in their respective fields and serve as inspirations to many young talents from Uttarakhand.

The saga between Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant finally come to an end, maybe, recently. The duo was recently making headlines after exchanging some heated words on social media after Urvashi's interview in which she said a person named "RP" called her a lot of times and she ignored it. Although, at one point of time nothing from both the celebrities was directed towards the other one until Pant uploaded a story and Urvashi replied with another.

Rishabh Pant countered Urvashi Rautela's statement couple of times on Instagram but nothing was directed towards the actress. She has now finally decided to answer on Pant's controversy with an apology. It will be interesting to see if the India cricketer reacts on the same.