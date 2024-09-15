ENG Vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Vs Australia Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

ENG vs AUS: England and Australia are set to face off in the third and final T20I of their series at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday. The series is tied 1-1, with England securing a three-wicket victory in the second match in Cardiff, after Australia won the opener by 28 runs in Southampton. Both teams will be eager to clinch the series in this final showdown at Old Trafford on September 15.

In the second T20I, Australia, batting first, saw a quickfire 31 from stand-in captain Travis Head, followed by a solid 52-run partnership with Matt Short (28). Jake Fraser-McGurk (50) and Josh Inglis (42) kept the momentum going, while Cameron Green (13*) and Aaron Hardie (20*) added late runs, pushing Australia to 193/6.

In reply, England’s captain Phil Salt (39) gave a strong start, despite losing two early wickets. The partnership between Liam Livingstone (87) and Jacob Bethell (44) ensured England chased down the target with an over to spare.

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I - Match Details

Date: Sunday, September 15

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Start Time: 7 PM IST

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

When will the third T20I between England and Australia take place?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be held on Sunday, September 15.

Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be held?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When will the third T20I between England and Australia start?

The third T20I between England and Australia will begin at 7 PM IST.

When will the toss for the third T20I between England and Australia take place?

The toss for the third T20I between England and Australia will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be telecast live in India?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be live streamed in India?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be streamed live on SonyLIV and FanCode app and website.