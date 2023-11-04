'Please Speak About Pakistani Hindus As Well', Danish Kaneria To Irfan Pathan After His Tweet On Gaza; India Pacer Replies

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan broke his silence on the Israel-Hamas war on Friday and on his X account called for restoration of peace, especially in war-torn Gaza. He urged the world leaders to get united to put an end to the senseless killing happening in Gaza. Irfan said that innocent kids are getting killed while the world remains a mere spectator to the devastation. His post on X went viral as people praised Irfan for using his massive following to say the right thing and call for peace.

Irfan's post read: "Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing.

@UN #StopTheViolence #GazaChildren."

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, who is only the second hindu from his country ever to play for the national cricket team, shared Irfan's post on his X account and urged the India pacer to also speak for hindus in Pakistan who have faced discrimination in the neighbouring country. Danish, for a very long time, has been vocal of atrocities on hindu in Pakistan, which is an Islamic nation. The former leg-spinner has accused many past greats from Pakistan including Shahid Afridi of showing discrimination in the Pakistani cricket team dressing room during his playing days.

Danish wrote: "Irfan bhai, I'm happy that you understand the pain of children, and I stand with you on that. But please do speak about Pakistani Hindus as well. The situation is not very different here in Pakistan."

Irfan made a reply to Danish, saying that hope all the evil in the world gets eliminated. The former Indian cricketer wrote: "Sure Brother Danish, glad you are standing with me on this topic. let’s talk about all the evil around the world so hopefully we can eliminate wrong doings regardless of any faith.

Irfan, in the last one year has gained some haters too in Pakistan, after his X posts which takes potshots at the fans in the team. Irfan has spoken before about Pakistani fans breaking their TV sets on Sundays after losing to India in cricket matches. In return, whenever Pakistan do well vs India, the Pakistan fans roast him with digs on the social media platform. But the Indian cricket sees that as a banter between him and the Pakistani fans and nothing more.