ENG Vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 40 in Pune, 2PM IST, November 8

Defending World Cup champions England will be going up against the Netherlands in match no. 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Both teams are at the bottom of the Points Table with Jos Buttler’s England winning only 1 out of their 7 matches so far.

The Dutch have done slightly better, winning two matches in 7 encounters – defeating South Africa and Bangladesh. Both teams will be looking to end their campaign with a couple of wins and qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing in the top 8 position.

England may miss the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is suffering from a left knee niggle and Harry Brook could come into the side in his place. “I mean, I think, knowing Ben, like I do and like you do, he’ll want to try and play the next game in front of him and try and win that for England. He’s about winning games of cricket for England, so I’d imagine that’s what he’ll be thinking about first and foremost. Once he’s obviously made that decision to have the operation, that’s obviously booked in and that’s what he's going to do. It’s not before this tournament finishes. So, I’d imagine that’s what Ben will be thinking,” England assistant coach Carl Hopkinson said in the pre-match press conference.

Scott Edwards-led Dutch side, on the other hand, may look to continue with Max O’Dowd and Wesley Barresi as the opening pair keeping out Vikramjit Singh. Saqib Zulfiqar failed to impress with the ball in the last match and could be replaced by fellow leg-spinner Shariz Ahmed in Ahmedabad.

England vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 Details

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: November 8, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

England vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Dawid Malan, Joe Root

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Colin Ackermann, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes

Captain: Chris Woakes

Vice-captain: Adil Rashid

England vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 Predicted 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson/Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren