LIVE Updates | ENG Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler Vs Scott Edwards

ENG Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler Vs Scott Edwards

England Vs Netherlands (ENG Vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England face Netherlands in Pune.

 

Last Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
England still in search of their second victory in the Cricket World Cup 2023 will face Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (November 8). After a horrific World Cup campaign, the defending will return back home in a couple of weeks after completing their league games but Jos Buttler and co will surely look to leave a mark before heading back home.

On the other hand, Netherlands have won two of their seven games so far. Scott Edwards led Dutch team defeated South Africa and Bangladesh but they sit ninth in the standings of the 2023 World Cup points table. Both teams are out of the race for semifinals and it is matter of pride for them now in their remaining league games.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 40 of ODI World Cup 2023 England vs Netherlands.

07 November 2023
23:41 PM

LIVE ENG vs NED WC 2023

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match no. 40 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be between England and Netherlands in Pune.

