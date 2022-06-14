NewsCricket
ENGLAND VS NEW ZEALAND

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Trent Bridge gives free entry to fans on fifth day

The high price of tickets at Lord's for the first Test, which England won by five wickets, reportedly deterred thousands of spectators from coming to the ground and prompted cricket greats like Michael Vaughan to come down heavily on the authorities.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Trent Bridge on Tuesday set a great precedent to enhance the popularity of Test cricket by making entry free for the final day of the second Test between England and New Zealand on Tuesday.

The high price of tickets at Lord's for the first Test, which England won by five wickets, reportedly deterred thousands of spectators from coming to the ground and prompted cricket greats like Michael Vaughan to come down heavily on the authorities.

However, on Monday, the stadium management made entry free prompting Vaughan to tweet, "Well done @TrentBridge... Free entry for everyone for tomorrows play.. #ENGvNZ."

An hour before the start of the final day of the thrilling second Test, Trent Bridge issued a statement saying the stadium had reached its capacity.

"Following our decision to make tickets for Day 5 of England versus New Zealand fixture free of charge, we can confirm that we have now reached our capacity.

"The demand for seats has been remarkable. And to those who were unable to secure them on this occasion, you have our apologies," said the stadium management.

