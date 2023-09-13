ENG vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch England Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match LIVE On TV And Laptop

ODI World Champions England will be up against New Zealand in the third ODI at the Oval in London on Wednesday. The four-match ODI series is currently level at 1-1 with 2019 ODI World Cup runners-up winning the first match by 8 wickets while Jos Buttler’s England team hit back to win the rain-hit second ODI by 79 runs.

Tom Latham-led New Zealand squared the four-match T20I series 2-2 and got the early lead in the ODI series as well. Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped them chased down 292-run target with more than 4 overs to spare.

In the 2nd ODI, Trent Boult had England in early trouble at 8 for 3 but Liam Livingstone’s 95 not out helped them recover to post 226 for 7 in 34 overs. In reply, the Black Caps were bundled out for just 147 in 26.5 overs with David Willey and Reece Topley picking up 3 wickets each.

The two sides will face off in 2 more ODIs this week before getting ready to play in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match at Ahmedabad on October 5.

Stumps fly, sharp catches and a smart run out _



All _ wickets taken in Southampton _ pic.twitter.com/mlgIUUG1U9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 11, 2023

Here are all the details about England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at The Oval in London HERE…

When is England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, September 13.

Where is England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be held at the Oval in London.

What time will England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI start?

The England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will start at 5pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 430pm.

Where can I watch England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in India?

The England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Predicted 11

England: Harry Brook, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C), Jonny Bairstow, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (C), Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult