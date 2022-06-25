New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell smashed another hundred against England in the ongoing third Test match on Day 2 at the Headingley, Leeds on Friday. This is Mitchell's third consecutive ton against England in the ongoing series. With this, the right-hand batsman became the first New Zealand batsman to achieve this feat.

In the first innings, the all-rounder scored 109 off 228 balls with nine fours and three sixes before falling to spinner Jack Leach, after being caught by English skipper Ben Stokes. With this century, he also became the ninth player overall to smash a century in each match of a series having three Test matches or more. He has now joined the elite company of batters like Ken Barrington, Shoaib Mohammad, Matthew Hayden, Jacques Kallis, Mohammed Yousuf, Ross Taylor, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli. Mitchell has been in an amazing form in the series so far.

In five innings, Mitchell has scored 482 runs at an average of 120.5. Three centuries and one half-century has come out of his bat, with the best score of 190. Coming to the match, England`s innings is currently in progress. At the end of Day 2, England are at 264/6 in 49 overs, with Jonny Bairstow (130*) and debutant Jamie Overton (89*). The side is currently trailing by 65 runs in the match.

The English were off a poor start and were reduced to 55/6 before Bairstow and Overton took control of the innings. Pacer Trent Boult is the star for the Kiwis with the ball so far, having taken 3/73 in 16 overs with an economy rate of 4.60. Earlier batting first, NZ were bundled out for 329. Mitchell (109) and Blundell (55) played top knocks that powered Kiwis to such a solid score. Jack Leach was the star for England with the ball, taking 5/100 with his spin bowling. Stuart Broad also took 3/62. England currently leads the three-match series 2-0.