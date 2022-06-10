हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England vs New Zealand 2022

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs NZ 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 3.30 PM IST June 10-14

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction England vs New Zealand 2nd Test - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs NZ, England Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs NZ 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 3.30 PM IST June 10-14
New Zealand will take on England in the 2nd Test beginning at Trent Bridge from June 10. (Source: Twitter)

England captain Ben Stokes allayed concerns about his fitness after he was selected in an unchanged team for the second cricket test against New Zealand starting on Friday (June 10). Stokes was seen holding his side and in conversation with the team doctor during a practice on Wednesday when he bowled only a few deliveries.

The all-rounder was hampered by a side strain in the final two tests of the Ashes against Australia across December and January, while he missed most of 2021 while recovering from two finger operations, as well as because of mental health reasons. Stokes, recently appointed as captain and looking to lead England to its first test series victory since January 2021, said he was simply ‘a bit stiff’ and agreed with an assessment it was just wear and tear.

“Pretty much, yeah,” Stokes said. “It’s probably just being more sensible around training and stuff like that because when you get out there and cross that line, you want to do everything you can to help win a game for England.”

Stokes said he was in the team as a batting and bowling allrounder at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, where England will look to build on its five-wicket victory over the Black Caps at Lord’s last week. He said he had no hesitation keeping faith with the same group of players once spinner Jack Leach was passed fit to play after going through concussion protocols following a head injury in the first test at Lord’s.

Match Details

England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date & Time: June 10 to 14 at 3.30 PM IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six network and SonyLIV website and app

ENG vs NZ Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell

Batters: Joe Root, Devon Conway, Alex Lees, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: James Anderson, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Matthew Potts

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Tim Southee

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XI

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Hamish Rutherford, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
England vs New Zealand 2022ENG vs NZ 2nd TestENG vs NZ Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsBen stokesTim SoutheeJoe RootMatthew Potts
Next
Story

England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Big blow for New Zealand as captain Kane Williamson tests positive for Covid-19

Must Watch

PT2M56S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukraine's big claim about the war