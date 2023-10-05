ENG Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 1 in Ahmedabad, 2PM IST, October 5

World Champions England will begin the defense of their crown in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Jos Buttler’s England are coming into this match with series wins over New Zealand and Ireland and will be full of confidence.

New Zealand are grappling with injury issues with wicketkeeper Tom Latham leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson. The Black Caps batter has been out of international cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener earlier this year but looked impressive while batting in the World Cup warm-up games.

Apart from Williamson, experienced pacer Tim Southee has also been ruled out of the World Cup 2023 opener as he is returning from surgery to his fractured finger.

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Glenn Phillips will be replacing Williamson while Matt Henry should come into the side in place of Southee.

England also have an injury concern with all-rounder Ben Stokes suffering from a hip niggle. If Stokes fails to get fit for the World Cup 2023 opener then young batter Harry Brook will be replacing him in the playing 11.

England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 Details

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: October 5, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Adil Rashid

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 Predicted 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (c & wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult