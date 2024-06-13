ENG Vs OMA 28th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England vs Oman, Barbuda, 1230 AM IST, June 14

Former England skipper Joe Root backed the Three Lions before their clash against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024 and said that they have a wonderful squad of players. Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, Root believed that England will be fine in their upcoming and that they know what they have to do in the marquee event.

"I think they'll be absolutely fine, they've got a wonderful squad of players. They know exactly what they need to do. When it's all laid out and they've got their backs to the wall, which they have in this situation now, is when they play their best cricket. It could really bring the best out of them, so I've got no worries whatsoever," Root was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

Root added that if England do what they are capable of doing then they will confirm their place in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"If they go out and do what they all know that they're capable of doing, we'll be finding ourselves in the Super 8s and the back-end of the tournament where it really matters to play our best stuff," he added.

The Three Lions will face off against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday. Currently, England face a fear of being eliminated from the marquee tournament as they sit in fourth place in the Group B standings after a no-result against Scotland and a loss to Australia, a loss to either Oman or Namibia will eliminate the defending champions.

In Group B, Australia have already qualified for the Super Eight and if Scotland beats them or loses to them by a very small margin in their next game on Sunday, Scotland could also proceed to the Super Eights along with the 2021 champions.

Oman Squad: Pratik Athavale (WK), Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas (C), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Fayyaz Butt.

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley.