WATCH: Anushka Sharma Looks Angry In Stands During India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2024: A video of Anushka Sharma is circling the internet where she looks angry during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game which took place on June 9. Wife of star cricketer Virat Kohli looked unhappy with something and was visibly pointing at someone or something (whatever the case maybe) while having a conversation with a man in the stands. Indian fans along with Anushka were all smiles after India defeated Pakistan at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.

Watch the video here...

Coming to her husband, Virat, the top run-getter in T20 World Cup history, was expected to light up the tournament as he has done consistently for years. Rather, he has been off to an extremely poor run, with scores of 1 (against Ireland), four (against Pakistan), and zero (against the USA).

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar backed star batter Virat Kohli to come back strong following a horrific start to his ICC T20 World Cup campaign, urging people to show faith in him and the batter to also show patience and faith in himself. (Explained: How Can Losing Deliberately Against Scotland In T20 World Cup 2024 May Lead To Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh's Ban?)

Two of Virat's dismissals came while the batter was taking an aggressive route with the bat, while his dismissal against the USA saw him poking at a ball landing outside off stump, something with which he has struggled often.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said that just because Virat has got three low scores, it does not mean that his batting form is gone, it could be a case of him getting out to some good deliveries.(Pakistan's Qualification Scenario For T20 World Cup 2024: How Can Babar Azam's Team Qualify For Super 8 After India's Win Over USA?)

"When you get three low scores, it does not mean he is not batting well. Sometimes you get good deliveries. On any other day, the ball would have gone wide or over the slip for a boundary, today it didn't. So, there is nothing to worry about. We have to show faith in him...believe that he is going to come good, sooner rather than later," said Gavaskar.

The legendary batter further said that Virat has won a lot of matches for India over the years and he still has Super Eights and knockout stages to get back to his best.

"The biggest motivation for any player is to win matches, especially when you are playing for your country. He has done so well for India over the years and won so many games. I think he recognizes that. We are in the early phases of the tournament. There are Super 8s, semi-finals, and hopefully the final. All he needs to do is show patience and faith in himself, which I think he has plenty," he added.

Virat arrived in the tournament after a stupendous Indian Premier League (2024) season with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he scored 741 runs in 15 innings at 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, with a century and five fifties and also won the Orange Cap. Virat registered his highest-ever strike rate in his IPL career and was exceptional against spinners, taking a more attacking approach against them.

However, this aggressive approach has not worked for him on the tough surfaces of Nassau County International Stadium in New York, which has been criticized for its bounce and poor play for batters. India's next T20 WC game will be against Canada on June 15 at Florida's Central Broward Park. India has already made it to the Super Eights Stage after winning over USA by seven wickets. (With ANI inputs)