ENG vs PAK 4th T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The 4th T20I between England and Pakistan is set to unfold at Kennington Oval, London, with England leading the series 1-0 after clinching a commanding 23-run victory in the second encounter. Regrettably, rain played spoilsport, leading to the abandonment of the first and third T20Is. Anticipation runs high for the forthcoming match, promising a gripping showdown as both teams vie for supremacy. The pitch at The Oval is anticipated to offer favorable conditions for batsmen, facilitating fluent stroke play while providing marginal assistance to bowlers. Historically, the venue has witnessed an average first innings score of 164 runs over the last 20 matches, hinting at the potential for high-scoring affairs. Weather forecasts indicate cloudy skies, with temperatures around 15.18°C and humidity levels hovering at approximately 69%. These conditions may favor pacers, as the possibility of atmospheric movement could aid their deliveries. With pacers historically claiming 80% of total wickets at The Oval, strategizing fantasy teams around them could prove prudent.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 4th T20I match between England and Pakistan:



When is the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I ?- Date

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I will be played on Thursday, May 30.



When will the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I ?

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I will begin at 11 pm IST.

Where is the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I ?

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I will be played at Kennington Oval, London .

Where to watch the live broadcast of the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I ?

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the England vs Pakistan 4th T20I ?

The England vs Pakistan 4th T20I can be live-streamed on FanCode and SonyLiv app and website.

England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Full Squad

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley