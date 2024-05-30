Advertisement
ENGLAND VS PAKISTAN 4TH T20I

ENG vs PAK 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Kennington Oval, London, 11 PM IST, May 30

England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs PAK, 4th T20I Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs PAK, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
England and Pakistan are gearing up for the 4th T20I at Kennington Oval, London, with England leading the series 1-0 following a comfortable 23-run victory in the second match. Unfortunately, the first and third T20Is were abandoned due to rain. The upcoming match promises an exciting contest, with both teams eager to seize the advantage. The pitch at The Oval is expected to favour batsmen, offering good stroke play opportunities while providing some assistance to the bowlers. Over the last 20 matches, the average first innings score at this venue stands at 164 runs, indicating the potential for high-scoring encounters.

Weather conditions for the match are forecasted to be cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 15.18°C and humidity at approximately 69%. Such conditions might aid the pacers due to potential movement in the air. Considering historical data, pacers have been more successful at The Oval, claiming 80% of the total wickets. Therefore, selecting pacers for fantasy teams could be a strategic move.

Key players to watch out for in fantasy cricket include Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Mohammad Rizwan, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, and Jos Buttler. These players have showcased consistent performances in recent matches, making them valuable assets for fantasy teams. With their ability to contribute significantly with both bat and ball, they are likely to play pivotal roles in determining the outcome of the match.

Also Read: From Iga Swiatek To Elena Rybakina: Top 10 Women Tennis Stars To Watch Out For In French Open 2024 - In Pics

England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match Details

England vs Pakistan 4th T20I

Series: Pakistan tour of England, 2024 

Venue: Kennington Oval, London 

Date & Time: May 30, 06:30 PM LOCAL

England vs Pakistan 4th Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Babar Azam (C), Phil Salt, Fakhar Zaman, Will Jacks, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Imad Wasim (VC)

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley

England vs Pakistan 4th Predicted 11

England’s Expected Playing11: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Pakistan’s Expected Playing11: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Babar Azam (c), Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

England vs Pakistan 4th Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

