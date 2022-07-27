Stand-in Proteas T20 International (T20I) captain David Miller is looking forward to the challenge of captaining South Africa in their three-match series against England starting in Bristol on Wednesday (July 27). The tourists face the hosts on successive days, starting with the clash at the Seat Unique Stadium and followed by another in Cardiff on Thursday. The series concludes with a trip to Hampshire on Sunday.

Star batsman Miller is leading the visitors in the absence of injured skipper Temba Bavuma and is hopeful of a good outing against the English. “I have captained a few times in my career so far and what I have learnt is that things do get a little bit crazy and frantic out there,” he told the media at a pre-series press conference. “It’s just about having your clear plans along with staying as calm as possible.

“I’ve already done a bit of prep and hopefully will be nice and prepared for tomorrow leading into the next couple games.”

The two sides concluded their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series on Sunday, a sequence of games that ended 1-1 after the final game was washed due to rain. Keshav Maharaj led the team for that series and now Miller has stepped in for this one. The stand-in captain admitted that Bavuma’s unavailability was not ideal but felt that it provided an opportunity for others who had performed well domestically to stake a claim in the national set-up.

