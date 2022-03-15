ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG-W vs IND-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:30 AM IST March 16

England Women will face India Women in Match No.15 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (March 15). So far, England are in a delicate situation as they are yet to register a win in the tournament, they have lost three consecutive matches. However, every match England lost were by close margins and they will look to bounce back against India.

On the other hand, India women are coming with an emphatic win over West Indies by 155 runs. Batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are in great form and India's bowling attack is also performing very good. Currently, India stand 3rd in the standings with 4 points.

Here are the Match Details

England Women vs India Women, Match No.15

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Date & Time: 15th March, 6:30 AM IST

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tammy Beaumont

Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont (c), Danielle Wyatt, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar

ENG-W vs IND-W Probable XIs

England Women Possible Starting XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Anya Shrubsole

India Women Possible Starting XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad