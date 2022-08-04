The group stage of women's T20 cricket at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 is coming to end now. New Zealand women and England women will take each other on Match 12 of CWG 2022, and expect this to be a close contest. NZ Women beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs to jump to top 2 in points table in Group A. The stars in that game for White Ferns were Hayley Jensen who finished with 3 wickets and batter Suzie Bates who smashed 34, the highest individual score in the game.

Follow LIVE Updates from Day 7 of CWG 2022 here

England, on the other hand, will be without their captain Heather Knight, who has been ruled out of the CWG as well as The Hundred due to a hip injury she picked up in the 1st match vs South Africa. England are Group B toppers at the moment and are favourites to beat NZ despite their captain missing. They beat SA by 26 runs in their last game. All-rounder Alice Capsey and Amy Jones are in good form and expect them to deliver the goods in this encounter as well.

Match Details:

New Zealand Women vs England Women, 12th T20I

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date & Time: 4th August at 10:30 PM IST and 06:00 PM Local

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

NZ-W vs ENG-W, 12th T20I Probable Playing XIs:

New Zealand Women:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson.

England Women:

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn.

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amelia Kerr (vc), Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen.