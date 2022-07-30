England Women (ENGW) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SLW) at Birmingham's Edgbaston stadium on Saturday (July 30) in the Group B fixture of the Commonwealth Games 2022. England are in good form as they registered a T20I series win at home against South Africa and also the favourites to clinch the gold medal as T20 cricket makes it debut in the Commonwealth.

The English squad led by skipper Heather Knight looks strong on paper and will look to start their campaign with a win at the CWG 2022.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan Women have struggled to deliver in the shorter format of the game and are one of the lowest ranked sides at the CWG 2022. They recently suffered defeat from India women at homke and will look to bounce back from the comments of critics questioning them.

Match Details

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 2

Date & Time: 30th July at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

ENG-W vs SL-W Dream 11 (suggested)

Captain: Sophia Dunkley

Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Hasini Perera

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Natalie Sciver, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Inoka Ranaweera, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

ENG-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Bryony Smith, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Kathrine Brunt, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Playing XI: Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani