ENG-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, July 30, 10:30 PM IST
England Women (ENGW) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SLW) at Birmingham's Edgbaston stadium on Saturday (July 30) in the Group B fixture of the Commonwealth Games 2022. England are in good form as they registered a T20I series win at home against South Africa and also the favourites to clinch the gold medal as T20 cricket makes it debut in the Commonwealth.
The English squad led by skipper Heather Knight looks strong on paper and will look to start their campaign with a win at the CWG 2022.
On the other hand, Sri Lankan Women have struggled to deliver in the shorter format of the game and are one of the lowest ranked sides at the CWG 2022. They recently suffered defeat from India women at homke and will look to bounce back from the comments of critics questioning them.
Match Details
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 2
Date & Time: 30th July at 10:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Live Streaming: Sony LIV
ENG-W vs SL-W Dream 11 (suggested)
Captain: Sophia Dunkley
Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver
Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones
Batters: Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Hasini Perera
All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Natalie Sciver, Kavisha Dilhari
Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Inoka Ranaweera, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn
ENG-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI
England Women Predicted Playing XI: Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Bryony Smith, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Kathrine Brunt, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn
Sri Lanka Women Predicted Playing XI: Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani
