India And Pakistan Consolidate Top Positions In WTC 2023-25 Standings After England, Australia Docked Crucial Points; Check Table Here

England, led by Ben Stokes, may have won the fifth Ashes Test vs Australia to draw the five-match series 2-2 but there is some bad news too which has tagged along with the sweet victory. England have received heavy fine for International Cricket Council (ICC) for failing to bowl overs in time. England have lost five WTC points as a result. They have also been fined 25 percent of their match fee after they were found to be five overs short. Not to forget, what will hurt England more are the five World Test Championship points they lose too as penalties.

England were short of nine overs during the second Test and as a result, have also been penalised nine WTC points and fined 45 per cent of their match fee. England will also receive two penalty points for the first Test, which supersedes any previously announced sanction, following the introduction of the new provisions which were applied retrospectively from the start of the third edition of the World Test Championship.



Not just England, even Aussies have been penalised 10 WTC points. This is due to the their failure to bowl 10 overs during the fourth Test. England have been fined 3 WTC points and fined 15 percent of the match fee in this match as well.

Check the updated World Test Championship 2023-25 (WTC) points table:

India and Pakistan have consolidated their positions in the standings, at number 2 and 1 respectively thanks to the sanctions on England and Australia. Pakistan are on top of the WTC standings with winning percentage of 100 and 24 points. India are second with 16 points while Australia are on third spot with 18 points. But wiht just 30 winning percent, they are behind India (66.67). West Indies are on fourth spot with just 4 points and winning percent of 16.67 because England have lost winning percentage of 15 are place fifth in the standings.

As per the revised provisions of the Code, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time with the cap at 50 per cent. No over-rate penalty is imposed if a team bowls out the opposition inside 80 overs or twice within 160 overs. Teams will continue to be docked one World Test Championship point for each over they are short of the minimum over rate requirement.