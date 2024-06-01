Why England All-rounder Chris Woakes Takes Break From Professional Cricket?

New Delhi: England all-rounder Chris Woakes has revealed his absence from cricket in recent weeks. The 35-year-old Chris Woakes was mourning the death of his father, who passed away at the beginning of May this year. He also asserted that he would return to the sport “when the time is right”.

Chris Woakes did not feature for the Punjab Kings in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings bought Chris Woakes for a whopping price of 4.20 Crore rupees. However, he didn't play a single match of the tournament.

Following this, he was also left of reigning champions England's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 jointly hosted by the United States and West Indies. England all-rounder took to his official X account and said the last month was the most challenging of his life and only spent a few days with his close ones.

"The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my dad passed away at the beginning of May. I've spent the last few weeks with the people most important to me, my family. We're all obviously grieving and trying to get through what is undoubtedly the hardest moment in our lives. It's times like this that perspective is at its greatest," Woakes wrote.

He further mentioned that "I will be back playing cricket for Warwickshire, who my Dad loved dearly when the time is right for me and my family. I know playing cricket for Warwickshire and England made my Dad incredibly proud. I look forward to doing that again in the near future".

England all-rounder Chris Woakes made his international debut in the T20I format against Australia in 2011. Woakes, who was part of England's T20 and ODI World Cup winning teams, played 33 T20I games in which he scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 124.79. He also scalped 31 wickets at an economy rate of 8.07.

Notably The defending champions England will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4.