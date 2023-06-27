England ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Complete Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Venue, Match Timings in ICC Men’s CWC 2023

Defending champions England will be taking on the other finalist from 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand, in their opening match. The Jos Buttler-led side won the 2022 T20 World Cup and will be aiming to clinch their second consecutive ODI World Cup title too this year, in the tournament which is to be hosted bt India.

After New Zealand game on October 5, which will also open the tournament at Ahmedabad. England will travel to hills of Dharamsala for a game vs Bangladesh on October 10. In four days' time, England will take on Afghanistan at Delhi followed by a match vs South Africa on October 21. On October 26, England shift base to Bengaluru to play Qualifier 2. The big game against hosts India is on October 29 at Lucknow. England get almost a week off after the India match and then play Australia, their long-time rivals, on November 4 at Ahmedabad. England play Qualifier 1 at Pune on November 8 while on November 12 they play Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

England Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures:

v New Zealand, October 5, Ahmedabad

v Bangladesh, October 10, Dharamsala

v Afghanistan, October 14, Delhi

v South Africa, October 21, Mumbai

v Qualifier 2, October 26, Bengaluru

v India, October 29, Lucknow

v Australia, November 4, Ahmedabad

v Qualifier 1, November 8, Pune

v Pakistan, November 12, Kolkata

Looking forward for an exciting @ICC #CWC2023 as Dharamshala @himachalcricket gets the opportunity to host this prestigious tournament for the first time ever in World's most beautiful stadium and finals at World's biggest #narendramodistadium @BCCI @ianuragthakur https://t.co/FAUspGJ8Jl June 27, 2023

England will be big contenders to win this tournament, even if it is happening in India. They have a quality team to do that. Led by Buttler, England look a formidable ODI side. Apart from Buttler, who is a good captain in white-ball cricket and a solid batter, England have the likes of Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid. The pace attack is mouth-watering with the likes of Mark Wood, Reece Topley among others. Not to forget, England also have Jofra Archer, who has had his struggles with the injuries. England will hope he recovers in time and is available to play the whole World Cup.

Eoin Morgan, the man who won England their first ODI World Cup as captain, has retired from the sport. Buttler will be in charge and will surely look to win the ODI tournament after winning the T20 one last year in Australia.