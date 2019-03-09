England sack batting coach Mark Ramprakash ahead of Ashes series

England batting coach Mark Ramprakash has been sacked from his role after the side's recent 1-2 Test series defeat at the hands of West Indies.

Confirming the news, Ramprakash took to his Twitter handle and said that he has been informed that he would not be a part of the England team in this summer's Ashes series.



"I've just been informed that I will not be involved in the Ashes series.It's been a huge privilege to support the team over the last 5 years. I'd like to wish all the staff & players the very best of luck for the future," he wrote.

Ive just been informed that I will not be involved in the Ashes series. Its been a huge privilege to support the team over the last 5 years. Id like to wish all the staff & players the very best of luck for the future. — Mark Ramprakash (@MarkRamprakash) March 8, 2019

Ramprakash, whose contract as the batting coach of the England cricket team was due to expire in October, has been one of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) two leading batting coaches since 2014 and was particularly responsible for the Test side, ESPNcricinfo reported.

With England yet to name Ramprakash's replacement, ECB's lead batting coach Graham Thorpe is most likely to take on the added responsibility.