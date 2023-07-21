trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638541
Unlucky Jonny Bairstow: Twitter Reacts As England Wicket-Keeper Left Stranded On 99 In 4th Ashes Test

Cricket enthusiasts were left awestruck by Bairstow's batting prowess, and his partnership with the tailenders displayed remarkable determination and skill.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

In a thrilling Ashes Day 3, Jonny Bairstow's belligerent knock of 99* left cricket fans on the edge of their seats as England got all out in their first innings at a mammoth 592 runs. Despite missing a well-deserved century, Bairstow's exceptional performance has given England a significant advantage against Australia. In the fourth Ashes Test,  Bairstow showcased an exceptional counter-attacking knock, but fell agonizingly short of his century, remaining unbeaten on 99 runs. With England posting an impressive total of 592, Bairstow's innings played a pivotal role in giving the home side a substantial lead of 275 runs over Australia.


Also Read: Pakistan A Beat Sri Lanka A By 60 Runs, Storm Into Final Of Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Cricket enthusiasts were left awestruck by Bairstow's batting prowess, and his partnership with the tailenders displayed remarkable determination and skill. However, despite his disappointment in missing the century milestone, Bairstow's knock has undeniably put England in a commanding position.

Twitter Reacts to Bairstow's Heroics

Cricket fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for Jonny Bairstow's outstanding innings. Some hailed England's commendable effort, while other users praised Bairstow's ability to bat with the tail and lead England to an imposing total. Notably, Bairstow became the second batsman in Ashes history to be left stranded on 99 runs, joining the likes of Steve Waugh from 1995. The Twitter buzz surrounding Bairstow's innings reflects the excitement and anticipation of the ongoing Ashes series, with fans eagerly awaiting the next innings to see if he can reach a well-deserved century.

England's Dominant First Innings

England's first innings performance has given them a massive lead of 275 runs, setting the stage for an enthralling Test match against Australia. With Zak Crawley's sensational 189, Root's 84, and Harry Brook, Moeen, and Stokes all contributing with significant runs, England's batting lineup displayed great depth and resilience. Bairstow's unbeaten 99 added the finishing touch to the formidable total of 592. Despite Australia's impressive bowling, including Hazlewood's five-wicket haul, England managed to build a substantial lead, putting them in a prime position to level the series if the weather cooperates.

