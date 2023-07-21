Pakistan A Beat Sri Lanka A By 60 Runs, Storm Into Final Of Emerging Asia Cup 2023

In a thrilling encounter at P Sara Oval, Colombo, Pakistan A emerged victorious over Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in the first Semi-Final of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The match witnessed some exceptional performances and intense cricketing action. Pakistan A won the toss and elected to bat first. They got off to a solid start, thanks to the brilliant partnership between Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan.

ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023



1st Semi-Final __v s __



Pakistan Shaheens Won By 60 Runs & Qualify For The Final _. pic.twitter.com/91nMu77DJs — Nawaz __ (@Rnawaz31888) July 21, 2023

cre Trending Stories

The duo laid a strong foundation, and their efforts were further supported by useful contributions from Omair Yousuf and Tayyab Tahir. Saim Ayub's commanding knock of 122 and Farhan's 88 set the stage for a formidable total. However, the Sri Lankan bowlers fought back valiantly, led by the impressive Pramod Madushan and Dunith Wellalage, who claimed crucial wickets in the middle overs. But late cameos from Amad Butt and Mohammad Wasim Jr. pushed the score to a challenging 322. Pakistan A finished at 322 all out in 50 overs.

Chasing 323, Sri Lanka A had a disappointing start, losing early wickets, including that of Avishka Fernando. They struggled to build partnerships, but Ashen Bandara and Dunith Wellalage offered some resistance with their gritty performances. However, the Pakistani bowlers, led by Arshad Iqbal, kept the pressure on, taking regular wickets and not allowing the Sri Lankan batsmen to settle. Arshad's exceptional bowling spell of 4/51 dismantled the middle order, leaving the hosts struggling at 180-5. In the end, Sri Lanka A was bowled out for 262 in 45.4 overs, falling short by 60 runs.

The turning point of the match was Saim Ayub's century, which provided the much-needed impetus to Pakistan A's innings and set them on course for a substantial total. His aggressive stroke play demoralized the Sri Lankan bowlers and laid the foundation for a competitive total.

Pakistan A displayed a strong all-round performance, dominating both with the bat and the ball, securing a 60-run victory over Sri Lanka A in the Semi-Final 1 of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. They have booked their place in the final, while Sri Lanka A will have to bow out of the tournament despite putting up a commendable fight. This thrilling encounter will be remembered for its breathtaking moments and exceptional individual performances, leaving cricket fans eagerly anticipating the final showdown in the prestigious tournament.