हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England vs India 2021

England vs India 2021: Joe Root makes THIS bold prediction against Virat Kohli’s side

New Zealand and India are slated to take on each other in the inaugural World Test Championship final scheduled to be held in Southampton from June 18-22. Although planning to regain the Ashes will remain in the back of the mind, Root said the full focus will be to have successful summer.

England vs India 2021: Joe Root makes THIS bold prediction against Virat Kohli’s side
England captain Joe Root (left) seen with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the first Test between the two side at Lord's. (Source: Twitter)

England skipper Joe Root says a clean sweep against the top two sides in Test cricket – India and New Zealand – will be the best preparation for the iconic Ashes series against arch rivals Australia later this year. Before heading to Australia for the Ashes in the winter, England play seven Tests at home against New Zealand and India this summer.

They will take on the Blackcaps for a two-match red-ball series, starting Wednesday and then clash with India in a five-Tests series across August and September. “There are going to be constant conversations about Australia throughout this whole summer, there is no getting away from that,” Root told reporters on Tuesday (June 1), ahead of the series-opener.

“We have said for a long time now that we are planning towards that series and as an English fan, an English player, it is such an iconic series. It is of utmost importance, absolutely. But the way we are best going to prepare ourselves is by performing well in these seven Tests, by winning seven Test matches against the best two sides in the world,” he added.

New Zealand and India are slated to take on each other in the inaugural World Test Championship final scheduled to be held in Southampton from June 18-22. Although planning to regain the Ashes will remain in the back of the mind, Root said the full focus will be to have successful summer.

“Planning for Australia is something in the background, it’s something we are very aware of and consistently talk about. But that won't be in our thoughts when we are out there this summer. You couldn’t be asking for two better opponents right now – to take on the best is what sport is all about and every Test means a hell of a lot to our players and to me. These Tests are our full focus.”

(with agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
England vs India 2021Joe RootVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Babar Azam engaged, set to marry his paternal cousin next year: Report

Must Watch

PT3M55S

What do experts say about the threat to children in Coronavirus third wave?