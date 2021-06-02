WTC Final: R Ashwin praises THIS star’s ‘fearless approach’, will be ‘luxury’ against New Zealand

Virat Kohli’s Team India is getting ready to take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final, which will get underway at Southampton from June 18. Indian team will leave for England on Wednesday (June 2), where apart from WTC Final, they will be taking on England in a five-Test series.

Hailing young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckoned he would be the player to watch out for as he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his attacking style of cricket.

“We all know what sort of player Rishabh is. He can take the game away from the opposition,” Ashwin, who has picked up 67 wickets in the World Test Championships so far, told The New Indian Express.

Lauding Pant’s fearless approach, Ashwin reckoned it is a ‘luxury’ to have someone like him at the No 6 slot. “We have the luxury of batting the keeper at No. 6 and playing five bowlers, which is so crucial for the combination. His natural bat swing and fearless approach make him a special player and a talent to watch,” Ashwin said.

Pant has been training hard in Mumbai in quarantine with the rest of the team.

The world may seem upside down at times, but the goals are always in sight #RP17 pic.twitter.com/81wwGI1rOG — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 26, 2021

Ashwin felt the experienced Indian have a good enough chance of doing well in England. He also admitted that James Anderson would make things difficult for the Indian batsmen.

“England play good cricket on their pitches and they have shown how good they are in their conditions. James Anderson will make it as difficult as it can be for us. The conditions are key in England, but the experience that this Indian team has should hold us in good stead,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin is expected to play a huge role as well – with the ball and the bat. The Indian team will first play the inaugural World Test Championship final which would be followed by a five-match Test series versus England.