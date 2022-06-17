A typical gully cricket scene was witnessed during the first ODI between Netherlands and England happening at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on June 17 (Friday). In the ninth over of the England innings, batter Dawid Malan lined up bowler Pieter Seelaar quite well and smashed him for a six over long off region. The match was stalled for a while as Netherlands players, ground staff as well as broadcasters got busy searching for the the cricket ball. There are heavy bushes beyond the boundary ropes at one of the ends in the stadium in Amstelveen and the ball had landed right into the bushes and disappeared.

Netherlands players Logan van Beek and Tom Cooper were seen searching for the ball alongwith rest of the broadcast crew and the groundsmen. The ball was eventually found amind a huge cheer and the scenes brought back memories of childhood when balls would get lost during backyard or gully cricket and the both the teams would get engaged in searching for it. For this scene to appear in an international match is rare.

Watch the video here:

Drama in Amstelveen as the ball ends up in the trees _ pic.twitter.com/MM7stEMHEJ — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) June 17, 2022

As fas as the match is concerned, Netherlands won the toss in the first ODI and decided to bowl first but the decision clearly backfired as England batters made most of the loose bowling from the home team. Jason Roy fell early, in just the second over of the innings but his opening partner Philip Salt ensured there were no further hiccups and he smashed 122 before getting out having faced 93 balls. His innings included 7 fours and 2 sixes. Malan, the batter who helped the ball into the bushes, was batting in 90s at the time of writing of this article aongside Jos Buttler who was looking to get his eye in.