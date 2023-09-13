'Greatest England Cricketer Ever,' Fans React As Ben Stokes Hits Highest ODI Score By English Batsman

In a scintillating display of power-hitting, Ben Stokes etched his name into the annals of cricket history by becoming the highest individual scorer in England's One-Day International (ODI) history. Stokes' sensational innings of 182 runs off just 124 balls against New Zealand in the third ODI not only propelled England to a commanding position but also showcased his prowess as England gears up for the 2023 World Cup.

Stokes' Record-Breaking Knock

In a breathtaking display of batting prowess, Ben Stokes blazed his way to an astonishing 182 runs in the third ODI, surpassing Jason Roy's previous record of 180 runs set against Australia in 2018. Stokes' innings was a delightful mix of power and precision, peppered with 15 boundaries and 9 towering sixes. It took him just 124 balls to reach this monumental milestone, signifying his dominance on the field.

Fans Reaction

Fans expressed their awe at his remarkable comeback and unwavering self-belief, emphasizing that Stokes has turned setbacks into landmarks. Many called him a champion and lauded his ability to overcome adversity. The record-breaking innings also etched his name in history, as he now holds the highest-ever individual score for England in ODIs. Cricket enthusiasts couldn't help but compare him to other cricketing legends, acknowledging that Ben Stokes' name now stands alongside some of the greatest non-openers in the history of men's ODI cricket. His remarkable feat has left cricket fans worldwide in awe and celebration.

Stokes's Remarkable Comeback

This remarkable performance marked not only Stokes' highest ODI score but also his first century since returning to the ODI setup for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. The cricketing world witnessed his return to the ODI format with bated breath, and he did not disappoint. Stokes had last made headlines with his ODI heroics during the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand, where he played a pivotal role in England's historic win.

England's World Cup Aspirations

Stokes' record-breaking innings comes at a critical juncture for England as they prepare to defend their ODI World Cup title. With the tournament set to commence next month in India, England's ODI squad is shaping up well, with Stokes playing a pivotal role both as a batsman and as a seasoned campaigner.

Supporting Cast and Upcoming Challenges

While Stokes hogged the limelight with his spectacular performance, it's important to acknowledge the contributions of his teammates. Dawid Malan, who partnered with Stokes, contributed significantly with 96 runs. However, England couldn't capitalize fully on the platform set by Stokes, ultimately posting a total of 368 runs.