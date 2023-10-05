England Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 1 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs NZ World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to get off to an explosive start with defending champions England set to take on New Zealand in the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The match is not only a repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup final but also a repeat of the 1996 World Cup opener in the same city.

There is very little to choose between the two sides when it comes to head-to-head as both England and New Zealand have won 44 matches each in the 95 ODI between the two teams till date. However, Jos Buttler’s side will have a slight edge after defeating New Zealand 3-1 in a recent ODI series.

Both teams have injury concerns on their plate. Talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes is suffering from a hip niggle and could be doubtful for the opener. If Stokes fails to get fit then Harry Brook will be expected to take his place.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham will leading the side with Kane Williamson still not fit to return to international cricket – although he batted impressively in the couple of warm-up games for New Zealand prior to the World Cup. Pacer Tim Southee is also ruled out of Thursday’s opener after returning from a surgery on his fractured finger.

Here are all the details about England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 in Ahmedabad HERE…

When is England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will take place on Thursday, October 5.

Where is England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 start?

The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 on TV in India?

The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 in India?

The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

England vs New Zealand ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 1 Predicted 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (c & wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult