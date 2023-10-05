England Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Ben Stokes Doubtful, Kane Williamson And Tim Southee Ruled Out Of Opening Clash

The opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be a rematch of the thrilling final of the ODI World Cup 2019 at Lord’s between England and New Zealand. Jos Buttler’s England team had emerged as the champions on ‘boundary countback’ rule as the ‘Super Over’ also ended in a tie – same as the regulation time match. The hero of that final was England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has made a sensational turnaround on ODI retirement just a month before the 2023 World Cup.

However, Buttler will miss the services of the talismanic Stokes for the opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The England captain revealed that Stokes was suffering from a ‘hip niggle’.

“Yeah, he doesn’t play many of them (warm up games) to be honest, but now he’s got a slight sort of niggle with his hip, but fingers crossed that that’ll be good news for us,” Buttler said in the pre-match press conference about Stokes on Wednesday.

If Stokes fails to get fit for the opener, young England and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook could take his place in the England Playing 11. Brook was also picked in the England World Cup squad at the last minute, replacing veteran opener Jason Roy. Also Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone could edge out Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali for the opening match as well.

The 2019 World Cup finalists Black Caps have suffered a double injury blow with regular skipper Kane Williamson still not fit enough to play the first match of the World Cup although he batted impressively in the warmup games after returning to cricket for the first time since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener where he injured his knee.

Apart from Williamson, veteran pacer Tim Southee will also not be available for the contest after undergoing surgery on his fractured finger. Southee joined the squad late and didn’t feature in any of New Zealand’s warm-up games as well.

With Williamson and Southee sidelined, all-rounder Glenn Phillips and pacer Matt Henry will be expected to take their places.

England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Predicted 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (c & wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult