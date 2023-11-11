England Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 44 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

In a high-stakes encounter at the Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan faces England today in the last league match, with both teams eyeing crucial outcomes. The match holds particular significance for England, who must secure a victory to qualify for the prestigious Champions Trophy 2025. The stakes are equally high for Pakistan, but their path to the semi-finals is more intricate.

To secure a spot in the World Cup 2023 semi-finals, Pakistan not only needs a win over England but a resounding one. If Pakistan opts to bat first, they face the daunting task of defeating England by a margin of 287 runs. This challenging requirement adds an extra layer of intensity to an already pivotal clash.

The scenario underscores the significance of net run rate in the tournament's format, emphasising the need for Pakistan to not only outplay England but to do so convincingly. Every run scored and every wicket taken becomes crucial as Pakistan strives to meet the substantial target required to progress to the semi-finals.

The cricketing world watches with bated breath as the fate of both teams hangs in the balance. The players take the field with the weight of their respective aspirations, knowing that the outcome of this clash will shape the immediate future for England in the Champions Trophy and could propel Pakistan into the coveted semi-final stage of the World Cup 2023. The match unfolds as a thrilling spectacle of skill, strategy, and the sheer determination of two cricketing nations vying for success on the world stage.

When and where is the England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match?

The England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match is on Saturday, November 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time is the England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match?

The England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match will begin at 02:00 PM. Toss will take place at 1.30PM.

Where can I watch the England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match on TV in India?

The England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the Cricket World Cup, including England vs Pakistan, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

England Vs Pakistan Squads:

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq