LIVE Updates | ENG Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler Vs Babar Azam

England play Pakistan in Match 44 of World Cup 2023 today at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams are practically out of the tournament. Pakistan have an outside chance to still make it to semi-finals. However, it will take a lot of doing. Pakistan will need to beat England by a margin of more than 280 runs to beat New Zealand in the race to the semi-finals on the back of a positive Net Run Rate (NRR). Doing this against England is a huge challenge.

Not to forget the England side will be hoping for a win to ensure that their path to Champions Trophy 2025. Babar Azam and Co can make them stop in this pursuit by beating the Three Lions in the contest. Keep an eye on Ben Stokes who smashed a hundred in last match vs Netherlands to return to form.

