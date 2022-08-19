South African pacer Kagiso Rabada’s 12th career five-for headlined another dominant day for the Proteas as they extended their command over England on day two of the first Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Thursday (August 18). There was also an assured half-century by Sarel Erwee followed by some late fireworks by Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen which left the South Africans ahead by 124 at stumps.

Paceman Rabada ensured the tourists picked up where they left off on day one when he claimed five for 52 to send the hosts tumbling from their overnight 116 for six to 165 all out at the start of the day. Opener Erwee, playing in only his fifth Test match, batted with composure amidst the seaming conditions to strike an excellent 73 (146 balls, 6 fours) with 41 apiece coming via the bowling duo of Maharaj and Jansen – the latter being not out – as the Proteas closed on 289 for seven.

It rounded off an eventful day at the ‘Home of Cricket’ where the home side were left chasing the game. Dean Elgar’s charges needed just 13 overs to wrap up the England first innings on the second morning with Rabada making the early breakthrough by accounting for Ollie Pope, the top-scorer playing on for 73 (102 balls, 5 four).

He then had Stuart Broad caught at point by the captain for 15 and completed his five-for by trapping last man James Anderson leg before wicket for a duck. Jansen (2/30) was the other visiting bowler to claim a wicket when he cleaned up Jack Leach (15) either side of the Broad-Anderson wickets. The South African reply was an assured one despite the initial conditions still favouring the bowlers as Erwee and Elgar put on 85 for the first wicket.

The stand was fortuitously ended when the ball gently came off the skipper’s right arm and slowly bump into the stumps, much to the frustration of the batsman after a strong innings of 47. A slightly loose shot brought about the downfall of Keegan Petersen (24), while Aiden Markram batting lower down the order than his more accustomed opening spot succumbed to Leach for 16.

Rassie van der Dussen (19) helped Erwee take the South Africans into the lead but the pair, along with Kyle Verreynne (11), in quick succession to leave their side at a slightly precarious 210 for six. However, Maharaj (41) and Jansen joined hands and attacked for a little over 12 overs in the final session, to restore the Proteas’ advantage in a stand of 72 that ended with 13 deliveries remaining – the latter falling after an entertaining 49-ball vigil.

Jansen was still standing after facing 57 balls and was joined by Rabada (3 not out) as the two completed a solid day for their side.

Brief Scores: England 1st inngs 165 in 45 ovs (Ollie Pope 73, Ben Stokes 20; Kagiso Rabada 5/52, Anrich Nortje 3/63) vs South Africa 1st inngs 289/7 in 77 ovs (Sarel Erwee 73, Dean Elgar 47, Marco Jansen 41 n.o., Keshav Maharaj 41; Ben Stokes 3/53)