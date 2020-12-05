England vs South Africa: CSA to retest players, hotel staff after positive COVID-19 case

Cricket South Africa will retest its players and the hotel staff later on Saturday after the first One-day International against England on Friday was postponed to Sunday due to a Proteas player testing positive for Covid-19. A second test will also be conducted on Tuesday.

The positive test was confirmed through results of the last round of scheduled testing on Thursday, a day before the ODI series was supposed to start.

"We have met with the English medical teams and we have kind of planned out a way and we will retest all of our players and hotel staff (on Saturday). We will await the results and determine the course of action and then on Tuesday, before the final ODI on Wednesday, we will retest the team again," said Dr Shuaib Manjra, the South African team doctor.

Earlier, the first ODI was postponed after both the cricket boards, England and South Africa, agreed to it. It forced a change in schedule.

The amended tour schedule is as follows:

Sunday, December 6, 2020 - 1st ODI, Paarl (day match)

Monday, December 7, 2020 - 2nd ODI, Cape Town (day-night match)

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 - 3rd ODI, Cape Town (day-night match)

