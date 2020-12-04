हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England Vs South Africa

England vs South Africa: First ODI postponed after Proteas player tests COVID-19 positive

The decision was taken by both the England Cricket Board as well as the home board, Cricket South Africa.  

England vs South Africa: First ODI postponed after Proteas player tests COVID-19 positive
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

The first One-day International between South Africa and England has been postponed to Sunday (December 6) after a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs.

The decision was taken by both the England Cricket Board as well as the home board, Cricket South Africa.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) would like to announce the postponement of the first Betway One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020," said a statement from the Cricket South Africa.

"This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams' last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs. In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday," the statement added.

The amended tour dates are as follows:

Sunday, December 6, 2020 - 1st ODI, Paarl (day match)

Monday, December 7, 2020 - 2nd ODI, Cape Town (day-night match)

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 - 3rd ODI, Cape Town (day-night match)
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
England Vs South AfricaEngland tour of South AfrcaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman tests positive for COVID-19
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M27S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Katrina Kaif and her technology bloopers