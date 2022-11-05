England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match No. 39 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ENG vs SL match online and on TV?

Jos Buttler's England will aim for a win vs the spirited Sri Lankans led by Dasun Shanaka to ensure they qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. After Australia beat Afghanistan on Friday, England must win their last Super 12 match vs Lankans to qualify for semis. If they lose today, they will remain on just 5 points and Australia and New Zealand will qualify for for the semi-finals. If England beat Sri Lanka, then Australia will be knocked out. This is because England are on 5 points and with 2 more points, they will jump to 7, to come at par with New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand have the best NRR in this group, so they are already through. But Australia's NRR is in negative, England's positive. So a win for England will take them through on basis of better NRR.

Sri Lanka may look a weaker team in front of the English but they can spring a surprise. They are the current Asia Cup champions and have shown that they have it in them to upset the biggest of teams in T20 World Cup. Shanaka's side have already been knocked out but they must be pumped up to finish the tournament on a high and most importantly, become party spoilers for England.

All eyes will be on big guns in England team like Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali among others. The match starts at 1.30 pm at Sydney Cricket Ground and the toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Ahead of Saturday’s T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will take place on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI:

England Playing 11: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara