T20 World Cup 2022 Updated Points Table Group 1: Australia win but all eyes on England vs Sri Lanka as New Zealand seal semi-finals spot

Kane Williamson's New Zealand have sealed their place in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World cup 2022 with a win over Ireland on Friday. The Blackcaps have won three games out of five, lost one and had no result in one game. However, their massive win over Australia in the tournament opener boosted their net run rate (NRR) to such a level that they have now sealed their place even though Australia have reached seven points and England can reach seven points.

A narrow win for Australia keeps their net run rate in the negative! _



If England beat Sri Lanka tomorrow, the hosts would miss a semi-final spot _#T20WorldCup 2022 Standings _ https://t.co/cjmWWRz68E#AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/qCPzYznAz9 — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2022

On the other hand, Australia were hoping for a big win against Afghanistan but they could only manage a 4-run victory which did not boost their NRR. Now England has better NRR than them. Australia need Sri Lanka to beat England and then they can qualify for the final four. Australia will keep their fingers crossed when Asia Cup 2022 champions take on 2010 T20 World Cup winners.

All England need to qualify for final is a win over Sri Lanka. They can even go for a big win which will boost their NRR and help them dethrone New Zealand from first spot and qualify for final four at top of the table. This also means that they will not have to play against the best team from Group 1.

Key Final Match

Sri Lanka v England – Saturday 05 November, SCG, Sydney

It all hinges on this game for England and nervous onlookers Australia. An England win would send them through, while Australia need a favour from Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka have looked good in their two Super 12 wins – over Ireland and Afghanistan – but haven’t beaten England in a T20I since 2014. The seven results since that victory at The Oval in London have all gone England’s way, most recently with a 26-run win in last year’s T20 World Cup.