England all-rounder Luke Wright scored 46 runs against Glamorgan in Sussex's South Group fixture to become the first player ever crossing the 5,000 runs mark in the English T20 Blast at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Wright was struggling to find form this season as he scored a total of just 158 runs in 8 matches with a strike rate of just 129.50. Wright's knock of 46 against Glamorgan was his highest score this season, however, his team were defeated by four wickets after the all-rounder completed this huge milestone of 5,000 runs.

Sussex are currently eighth on the points table with just 3 wins out of their 10 matches played. The former England international stepped down from Sussex's captaincy role this season after seven years, in which he guided the team to two finals. Wright joined the Sharks back in 2004 and was replaced by senior player Ravi Bopara this season.

Hugely proud to have reached the landmark of 5000 t20 runs for @SussexCCC in the @VitalityBlast yesterday. 19 years and counting representing this wonderful county. Appreciate the support I've always received by the fans since I made the move down south! #gosbts — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 20, 2022

With just two years left on his Sussex contract, Wright is already exploring a career in coaching and has been named as New Zealand's fourth coach for their upcoming Ireland tour.

Wright now has a total of 5026 runs in 180 matches played in the tournament's history with an average of 32.84 and a strike rate of 148.47. The 37-year-old has 8526 runs in his total of 344 domestic T20 matches with seven tons and 46 fifties.