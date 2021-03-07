'Enjoy your drink yaar': Ravi Shastri unfazed by viral memes on him

India coach Ravi Shastri is unfazed by the memes, which often circulate on social media, describing it as a mere 'banter' to have fun. Shastri feels it's okay to let people share a smile at his expense adding that he is happy as long as the team is doing well.

“I would say it’s banter all the way. They do it to have fun, it’s at my expense, but okay, have a laugh yaar. How does it matter? If I drink nimbu paani (lemon water) or I have milk honey, you enjoy your drink yaar, at my expense na, when you post that kind of memes, how many people have a laugh? so many get happy, you enjoy that stuff. As long as the team does well,” Shastri said during a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Ravi Shastri at his absolute best. What a cracking reply when asked about memes around him on social media. Video: BCCI#Cricket https://t.co/UVSWr0oKep pic.twitter.com/lE3ExWslyN — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 7, 2021

"So much cricket is played. It all revolves around performance, if you do well, you will get the accolades. If you don’t, you would be criticised,” he added.

Team India's head coach also heaped praises about Washington Sundar and said that the all-rounder could play a similar role like him from his playing days in the current Test team. The left-handed specialist batsman, who also bowls mean off-breaks, scored three half centuries in his four Tests along with six wickets which includes prized scalps of Steve Smith and Joe Root.

"I think Washy has far more natural ability than I had," said the veteran of 80 Tests who had close to 4000 runs and 150 plus wickets.

"He has the ability and he belongs at this level and he can go a long way. If he could focus on his bowling (in Tests), India could have a very good number six for overseas conditions. Someone who can get you those 50s, 60s and 70s and then bowl for you 20 overs and can pick up 2-3 wickets. That was my role overseas (during whole of 1980s) and I think he can do that role easily," the head coach said during a virtual press meet on Sunday. "