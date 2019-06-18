close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

Eoin Morgan hits 17 sixes vs Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2019, sets new ODI record

Eoin Morgan, who was coming into the match following a back spasm, came on to bat after the dismissal of England opener Jonny Bairstow, who returned to the pavilion after scoring 90 runs.

Eoin Morgan hits 17 sixes vs Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2019, sets new ODI record
Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheBarmyArmy

England captain Eoin Morgan toyed with Afghanistan bowling attack in the 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Tuesday, htting 17 sixes to become the batsman with most number of sixes in an ODI innings.

Morgan raced ahead of Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, all of whom, had hit 16 sixes in an innings to set a new world record for most sixes by a batsmen in an ODI innings.

Morgan hit a blistering 148 runs off 71 balls as England went on to score a mammoth total of 397-7 in their allotted quota of 50 overs. England team hit 25 sixes during the innings, which is again a world record. The hosts broke their own record of 24 sixes in an ODI innings. Morgan, who was coming into the match following a back spasm, came on to bat after the dismissal of England opener Jonny Bairstow, who returned to the pavilion after scoring 90 runs. 

During his record-setting innings, Morgan hit boundaries from square leg to long off and picked off Afghan bowlers with complete ease. The England skipper reached to his century off just 57 deliveries, the fastest by an English batsman in World Cups. Along with 17 sixes, Morgan also hit 4 fours, which sent a clear message that the England skipper has a penchant for clearing the boundaries.

Morgan was appointed England captain before the 2015 World Cup and he deserves credit for transformed England into a world-beating ODI side in the last four years. England are one of the favourites to lift Cricket World Cup 2019 and Morgan should be credited for this too.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019Eoin MorganMorgan17 sixes Morgan
Next
Story

Liton Das leans on experience around him after dream ICC World Cup 2019 debut

Must Watch

PT3M27S

5W1H: Lord Rama's ''Vanvas'' should come to an end says Shiv Sena