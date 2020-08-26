Evin Lewis stars in St Kitts & Nevis Patriots six-wicket win over Barbados Tridents in Caribbean Premier League 2020

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots registred a comforable six-wicket win over Barbados Tridents to record their first win of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 on Tuesday (August 25).

Patriots captain Rayad Emrit won the toss and elected to bowl first. Fast bowler Sohail Tanvir was wayward from the word go but Alzarri Joseph showed some accuracy.

"Shai Hope again started slowly and was still under a run a ball at the end of the Powerplay. Jaggesar could have dismissed him three times, but the off-spinner got a reward with the wicket of Johnson Charles, who missed a sweep and was out LBW. Hope continued to eat up deliveries before Jaggesar finally got him, Emrit taking the catch at deep midwicket to leave the Tridents 59/2 at halfway. Kyle Mayers seemed unfazed, and first over after the drinks break he took ten off Imran Khan, including a big Hero Maximum," CPL said in a press release.

"Mayers and Jason Holder saw off Jaggesar’s excellent spell, and Mayers attacked immediately when Tanvir returned. He got a fierce pull shot away, but fell next ball slashing hard at one wide outside off, Ramdin taking a smart catch. Holder fell in a flukey manner - Tanvir got a hand on a straight drive and the batsman had no chance of getting back. The Tridents sent Ashley Nurse up the order to join Corey Anderson, who was more comfortable now he’d been moved into the middle-order and slog-swept Imran for six to end the over. The 15th from Emrit was tight, but Joseph returned with five wides and the over went for 12. Nurse and Anderson both walloped Tanvir for Hero Maximums and Nurse hit a four to cap a 21-run last over off Tanvir," added the press release.

Nurse hit a a superb straight six of Joseph and while Lewis grabbed a good catch to dismiss Bajan, the stand of 56 off just 29 balls had the Tridents well set to go for the kill at 136/5 off 18.

"After a tight first over from Holder, Chris Lynn swung a Mitchell Santner full toss for six. In the third over Holder was not so accurate - he strayed leg-side and Lewis clipped for four, he bowled length and Lewis lofted for six. Santner found some turn, but two boundaries meant the Patriots were off to a flyer. Rashid Khan changed that first ball - Lynn had no answer to the googly and fell LBW. Joshua da Silva edged a Test style Holder leg-cutter to the keeper, and a wicket-maiden meant the Patriots reached the Powerplay at 41/2," said the CPL press release.

Ben Dunk hit consecutive Hero Maximums in the last over to make sure that Evin Lewis’ superb innings with the bat did not go in vain.

Brief scores: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 152/4 (Lewis 89, Dunk 22*, Ramdin 20; Mayers 2/14, Holder 1/18, Rashid 1/24 beat Barbados Tridents 151/7 (Anderson 31, Hope 29, Nurse 25; Jaggesar 2/17, Emrit 1/23, Joseph 1/32, Imran 1/36) beat) by 6 wickets.