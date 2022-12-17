Ex-CSK star Suresh Raina, RCB legend AB de Villiers to return to IPL 2023 mini auction in NEW role, READ MORE HERE

Mr IPL Suresh Raina, Mr 360 AB de Villiers and Universe Boss Chris Gayle, all will be back when the IPL 2023 Mini Auction begins. Only that they will not be a part of the auction but the will present the auction their fans on December 23. The IPL 2023 mini auction is set to take place in Kochi on December 23. As many as 405 players will be up for grabs but there are only 87 places on offer across the ten teams. A list of stars will assemble during the mini auction that will be live streamed at IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The stars are Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan, and Scott Styris.

"I am coming back to the IPL armed with a mike in hand," said Suresh Raina. "It is exciting to be a part of the IPL Player Auction 2023 along with my friends and former teammates and engage with fans across India."

"India is a very special place and to come back to the IPL in a new avatar with JioCinema will is an intriguing prospect," said AB de Villiers. "I hope fans enjoy and appreciate my work with a mic in hand in tow with these luminaries."

"I'm glad to join this league of extraordinary gentlemen on JioCinema for the IPL Player Auction 2023," said Eoin Morgan. "With some of the sharpest minds of cricket dissecting the event, I reckon the fans are in for a treat this auction."

Raina and de Villiers are IPL greats. They have called it a day in IPL. And now they begin their next innings with a microphone in hand. CSK and RCB fans will elated to see them back when the auction begins and the broadcasters will surely bring them back for the next edition of the IPL as well.