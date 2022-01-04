हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ex-Saurashtra cricketer Jadeja dies of COVID-19

Jadeja, who hailed from Jamnagar, was a prominent right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batsman. He played eight Ranji Trophy matches representing Saurashtra.

Ex-Saurashtra cricketer Jadeja dies of COVID-19
Representational image (Source: Twitter)

Former Saurashtra cricketer Ambapratasinhji Jadeja passed away here on Tuesday due to COVID-19, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said. He was 69.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association are deeply saddened on the sad demise of Saurashtra's yesteryears' cricketer late Shri Ambapratapsinhji Jadeja. He passed away today early morning at Valsad fighting hard battle against Covid-19," SCA said in a media statement.

Ambapratasinhji, who hailed from Jamnagar, was a prominent right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batsman. He played eight Ranji Trophy matches representing Saurashtra.

He was a retired DSP, Gujarat Police.

"Ambapratapsinhji was a remarkable player and I have interacted good cricketing moments with him. May his noble soul rest in the shelter of the Almighty," said former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah, in his condolence message.

