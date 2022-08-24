Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra feels the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan could bring the best out of Virat Kohli, who is struggling for runs at the moment and will be returning in India colours after a month-long break. Kohli last featured for India on the tour of England in July. Since then he has been on an international break. Speaking to Zee News English, Anjum said that focus should not entirely be on Kohli, as cricket is a game between two teams and not players.

"This match is being played between India and Pakistan not between Pakistan and Virat Kohli. It might be a pressure game for people who want to hype it up. For a cricketer, every game is a pressure game. Yes, we want to talk about him because he is a quality player. Eyes will be on Virat Kohli because is a performer. But when you play an important clash in Asia Cup or World Cup, every game is important. Eyes will not just be on Virat but India," said Anjum.

The Indian cricketer veteran added the the big games bring the best out of players so an India vs Pakistan match might just bring Virat back to his best.

"When you are playing a much more followed game, it is always easier for a player to come into groove. It is a little easier to get into groove for a simple reason that you know what you need to do. It is actually better for Kohli to play against Pakistan."

The cricketer-turned-broadcaster also spoke on the absence of star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is missing out due to a knee injury. She said that Shaheen's absence makes a difference but Pakistan still a star-studded side.

"Teams do not become weak by absence of one player. Pakistan are a good team. They are a star-studded team. Yes, if he (Shaheen) is not there, it makes a difference. You know what he can deliver. They still have a potent bowling attack and not to forget about their batting lineup, look no further than Babar Azam. The way he is batting, scoring runs, let's not underestimate the opposition.